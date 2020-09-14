IS site shows picture of missing youth murdered

In one of the two photographs of IS published by SITE Intelligence on 16 August, Sohel is standing in a saffron T-shirt. He is bald, has two large-beaded necklaces and something like an ID card around his neck. The other picture is of a bald person dressed in saffron, lying on the ground in a jungle. His hands and feet are tied with a white rope and mouth gagged with a black cloth. It looks there is a white rope around his neck. His face is not clear in the picture.

The SITE Intelligence headlines read that the IS militants carried out this killing to the north of the capital. Gazipur is located to the north of Dhaka. Prothom Alo carried out a search there with the picture of Sohel in the saffron T-shirt.

The people of Barmibazar of Sripur, Gazipur, recognised the young man in the picture and identified him as Sohel. They said that he had been living in Barmibazar for two years, going around the marketplace selling rings, bracelet, amulets, ‘tabiz’ and such. He wore strange clothes and would spend the night at a salon in the market.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on 7 September at Barmibazar, the owner of the salon, Niru, said they would called Sohel by the name of Sujon. He would roam around the marketplace. He would spend most of the night at the salon. But he had stopped coming from a few days before last Eid. He was from the village Shilashi in Gafargaon.