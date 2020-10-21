Italy decides to accept stranded Bangladeshi expats in Doha

Rome has decided to accept the Bangladeshi expatriates with valid stay permit of Italy who have been stranded in Doha on their way to the European nation.
The Italian foreign ministry has already informed Bangladesh embassy in Rome regarding the decision, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told BSS Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Tuesday announced that it will operate a special flight from Dhaka to Rome on 28 October.
Passengers have been requested to contact Biman sales counter for booking, said the airlines in a press release.
The decision has been made as Italy has withdrawn a flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits last week.
On Thursday, foreign minister Momen said flight embargo to Italy has been withdrawn for Bangladeshis with valid Italian stay permits following a request from Dhaka.
Only the expatriate Bangladeshis with Italian residence permit, who have been stuck here due to coronavirus and got their stay permits expired, can apply for Italian visa here, he added.
Moment said the Italian mission here will issue visas after checking the antecedents of the Italian stay permit expired Bangladeshi nationals.
“Italian ambassador here said that they will try to complete the police checking in an expeditious manner,” he added.
Italy mission here still will not issue regular visas until further notice.
Earlier, the Italy government had taken decision not to allow Bangladeshi citizens to enter its territory till December 31 fear of a possible second wave of COVID-19.
After Italian government’s decision the foreign minister had put his effort to convince Italian government to change their decision regarding entry of expatriate Bangladeshis to Italy.