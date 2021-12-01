Bangladesh

Half bus fare

'It’s a bad habit persisting for long time'

Today, Wednesday is the first day to implement the half fare for students at public transport plying in Dhaka city. But, it was not implemented fully. Students faced misbehaviour while travelling. Does it mean transport owners are not following the half bus fare for students? Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association general secretary Khandakar Enayet Ullah talked to Prothom Alo’s Md Abdullah Al Hossain over these issues

Many students wearing uniform and with identity card were seen at public transports. But bus drivers' assistants did not charge half fare

During the meeting held on Monday, we told the owners to inform the transport worker about the half fare. Perhaps, many owners might not do so. What is happening now is that the transport drivers and their assistants were not properly briefed about the decision. We will monitor it. We are now busy with half bus fare in Chattogram. After it is settled, we will look into the remaining issues.

Many are taking low fare but not half. Tk 20 is being taken, for example, instead of Tk 15. Is half pass getting a new meaning then?

Recently, our 9 teams had been working to monitor these activities. Though, they are not active now, we will start working after we reach a decision on Chattogram.

Transport owners have set a condition that half pass will be followed in Dhaka city. Today, a student of Dhaka Commerce College travelled by a bus of Kiranmala Paribahan from Gazipur to Mirpur, and fare is Tk 69 so the half fare is Tk 35. But the student paid Tk 45. Since the bus also moves in Dhaka, what is the solution then?

You give us the suggestion. We did not discuss about the fare outside Dhaka. We will think about the solution to it. We have to discuss with the transport owners from neighbouring districts of Dhaka. And then we have to take a decision.

We saw half pass being followed in some places but students faced misbehaviour. How can misbehaviour to students over half pass be stopped?

A student is an educated person and we expect a good behaviour from them. Both transport workers and students should behave properly. And for that, counselling for transport workers is obviously necessary. We will request Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to take such programme. Bus workers’ federations and unions should take initiative too. And it takes time.

A fare chart at a bus of Pristan Paribahan shows the fare from Basila to Mirpur-1 is fixed at Tk 18. But, Tk 25 is charged in the name of waybill. When will the charging of this extra fare in the name of waybill be stopped?

Bus owners will have to take decision to adjust the new fare fixed by BRTA and the waybill. The BRTA has been conducting various raids on it. The BRTA is fining vehicle charging extra fare and dumping those.

But where is the change then?

It is a bad habit persisting for a long time. We need more time to resolve the problem. We are working on it. Hopefully, it will be resolved after the matter of half bus fare in Chattogram is fixed.

