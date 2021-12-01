'It’s a bad habit persisting for long time'

Many are taking low fare but not half. Tk 20 is being taken, for example, instead of Tk 15. Is half pass getting a new meaning then?
Recently, our 9 teams had been working to monitor these activities. Though, they are not active now, we will start working after we reach a decision on Chattogram.
Transport owners have set a condition that half pass will be followed in Dhaka city. Today, a student of Dhaka Commerce College travelled by a bus of Kiranmala Paribahan from Gazipur to Mirpur, and fare is Tk 69 so the half fare is Tk 35. But the student paid Tk 45. Since the bus also moves in Dhaka, what is the solution then?
You give us the suggestion. We did not discuss about the fare outside Dhaka. We will think about the solution to it. We have to discuss with the transport owners from neighbouring districts of Dhaka. And then we have to take a decision.
We saw half pass being followed in some places but students faced misbehaviour. How can misbehaviour to students over half pass be stopped?
A student is an educated person and we expect a good behaviour from them. Both transport workers and students should behave properly. And for that, counselling for transport workers is obviously necessary. We will request Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to take such programme. Bus workers’ federations and unions should take initiative too. And it takes time.
A fare chart at a bus of Pristan Paribahan shows the fare from Basila to Mirpur-1 is fixed at Tk 18. But, Tk 25 is charged in the name of waybill. When will the charging of this extra fare in the name of waybill be stopped?
Bus owners will have to take decision to adjust the new fare fixed by BRTA and the waybill. The BRTA has been conducting various raids on it. The BRTA is fining vehicle charging extra fare and dumping those.
But where is the change then?
It is a bad habit persisting for a long time. We need more time to resolve the problem. We are working on it. Hopefully, it will be resolved after the matter of half bus fare in Chattogram is fixed.