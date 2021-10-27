It’s not foreigners to say about Bangladesh’s election: UK envoy

The UK high commissioner made the remarks while replying to a question at “DCAB Talk” at National Press Club in the capital.
The envoy said matters related to election should be a Bangladesh-driven and Bangladesh-led process as it is a matter for the people of this country to decide.
Dickson said Bangladesh has plenty of expertise and talent to make the polls a Bangladesh-driven process reflecting the values of the country’s constitution.
He said it is important that all political parties will participate in the elections having confidence in the electoral process.
Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) organised the talk where its president Pantho Rahaman and general secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.