Bangladesh

Trade union freedom in Bangladesh worrying: Agnes Jongerius

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
A six-member delegation of the European Parliament came to Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit.
A six-member delegation of the European Parliament came to Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit. Twitter

One of the delegation members of the European Parliament in Bangladesh, Agnes Jongerius, claimed on Monday that employees in Bangladesh have no social protection with encountering resistance while joining trade unions.

Agnes Jongerius came up with this claim in a tweet following the meetings with some trade unions and the International Labor Organisation (ILO) in Bangladesh.

"Although the right to join a trade union is enshrined in the Bangladeshi constitution, the situation regarding trade union freedom is very worrying", she tweeted.

Saying respecting labor rights must be a precondition for trade with the EU, in her tweet, Agnes Jongerius said union members are fired, threatened and arrested in Bangladesh.

A six-member delegation of the European Parliament came to Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit to get first-hand information on the country’s trade with Europe, its progress in adapting to more demanding trade standards and protecting labour rights.

Vice-president of the European Parliament Heidi Hotula leads the delegation, said a circular published on the website of the European Parliament.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment