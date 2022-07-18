Trade union freedom in Bangladesh worrying: Agnes Jongerius

"Although the right to join a trade union is enshrined in the Bangladeshi constitution, the situation regarding trade union freedom is very worrying", she tweeted.
Saying respecting labor rights must be a precondition for trade with the EU, in her tweet, Agnes Jongerius said union members are fired, threatened and arrested in Bangladesh.
A six-member delegation of the European Parliament came to Dhaka on Monday morning on a three-day visit to get first-hand information on the country’s trade with Europe, its progress in adapting to more demanding trade standards and protecting labour rights.
Vice-president of the European Parliament Heidi Hotula leads the delegation, said a circular published on the website of the European Parliament.