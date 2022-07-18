Investigation not finished in 9 months

Investigation into most of the cases filed over attack on temples and Puja mandaps of the Hindu community in three districts centering alleged desecration of the Quran at a Puja mandap in Cumilla has not yet finished nine months after the incidents.

The attacks were carried out in Cumilla, Noakhali and Chandpur districts.

A total of 51 cases were filed accusing 439 identified and 5,700 unidentified persons.

Chargesheets were issued in only three of the cases in Noakhali while investigation into remaining 48 cases has not finished yet.

Most of the accused persons in these cases are on bail now. The disgruntled people of the Hindu community want trial process begin in these cases before the next Durga Puja.

Apart from cases, local administrations and police formed five probe bodies over the incident which submitted their reports. But the members of the probe body did not want to make any comment on their findings for sake of investigation.