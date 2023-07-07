Policeman found dead in Dhaka’s Elephant road

A police constable was found dead at the staff quarters of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the city’s Elephant Road area on Thursday, UNB reports.

Police recovered the body of Mazharul Islam, 23, who was posted at the headquarter of Anti-Terrorism Unit in Baridhara.

Mazharul, also son of Shafiullah Bhuiya, hailed from Dighaldi village of Araihajar upazila of Narayanganj district.