No dialogue with BNP on scrapped caretaker govt system: Salman F Rahman

Prime minister’s private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman on Wednesday said there would be no dialogue with BNP on the caretaker government system which has been abolished by the court, reports UNB.

“The election will be held as per the constitution. Dialogue will be held if BNP takes part in the next election accepting the demand (accepting constitutional provision). There will be no dialogue with the BNP on caretaker government issue,” he said.

The adviser made the remarks after his meeting with visiting British Minister for International Trade Nigel Huddleston at Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office in the city.