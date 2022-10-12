Bangladesh

One more dengue patient dies in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Wife of a worker of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant feeds him as the worker is suffering from dengue fever and taking treatment at Pabna General Hospital on 7 October 2022Hasan Mahmud

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 75.

During this period, 647 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

The latest death was reported from the Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 43.

The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 27 and in Barishal division at five. Of the new patients, 415 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 232 outside it.

A total of 2,481 dengue patients, including 1,812 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The directorate has recorded 22,517 dengue cases and 19,961 recoveries so far this year.  

