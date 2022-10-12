One more dengue patient dies in 24 hrs

The latest death was reported from the Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 43.

The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 27 and in Barishal division at five. Of the new patients, 415 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 232 outside it.

A total of 2,481 dengue patients, including 1,812 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The directorate has recorded 22,517 dengue cases and 19,961 recoveries so far this year.