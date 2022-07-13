Bangladesh

51 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dengue patiens undergo treatment at hospital
File photo

Fifty one dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 39 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining 12 patients in other districts, it said. As many as 169 dengue patients, including 126 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations. On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,528 dengue cases and 1,358 recoveries so far.

Although dengue – a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries – was first reported in Bangladesh in 1964, the first epidemic occurred in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year.

