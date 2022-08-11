Police search buses in Uttara, detain over 150

However, several police officials claimed that it was part of their routine search. The detainees were taken to the police stations for interrogation.
A source at the Airport police station said the operation was conducted as per instructions from the senior officials. They detained a total of 40 people.
Meanwhile, the Uttara (north) police station detained some 90 people from the buses. Some of them were freed after interrogation.
Morshed Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Uttara division, said it was their routine search. He, however, was unaware about any detention.