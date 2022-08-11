Bangladesh

Police search buses in Uttara, detain over 150

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Arrest
ArrestProthom Alo illustration

Police have detained over 150 people searching a number of buses on the airport road in the capital’s Uttara area.

The detainees were heading from Gazipur towards the rally called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at Naya Paltan on Thursday noon.

When they reached the Uttara area, cops from Airport and Uttara (north) police stations detained them, said locals. Later, they were taken to the police stations.

However, several police officials claimed that it was part of their routine search. The detainees were taken to the police stations for interrogation.

A source at the Airport police station said the operation was conducted as per instructions from the senior officials. They detained a total of 40 people.

Meanwhile, the Uttara (north) police station detained some 90 people from the buses. Some of them were freed after interrogation.

Morshed Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Uttara division, said it was their routine search. He, however, was unaware about any detention.

