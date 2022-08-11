Police search buses in Uttara, detain over 150

Police have detained over 150 people searching a number of buses on the airport road in the capital’s Uttara area.

The detainees were heading from Gazipur towards the rally called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at Naya Paltan on Thursday noon.

When they reached the Uttara area, cops from Airport and Uttara (north) police stations detained them, said locals. Later, they were taken to the police stations.