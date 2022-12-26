President receives credentials from new Japanese envoy Iwama Kiminori

President Abdul Hamid received credentials from the new resident ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at Bangabhaban on Monday evening.

Welcoming the new envoy at Bangabhaban, president Hamid said Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh and an important country for trade and investment.

The head of the state thanked the government of Japan for providing technical and financial support for the implementation of the metrorail project in Dhaka.