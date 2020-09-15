Jail authorities on high alert after threats of prison break

All the prisons across the country have been put on high alert after some unidentified miscreants issued threats to take away militant prisoners from jails, reports UNB

"The threats came over phone and in letters," said a letter signed by inspector general (IG) of prisons AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Sunday.

The letter directed all the prisons in the country to remain on high alert and issued an 18-point instruction to beef up security there.