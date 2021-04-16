Japan announces $1m emergency aid for Rohingya camp fire victims

Japan has decided to extend emergency support of around $1 million for the victims and survivors of the Rohingya camp fire in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

The aid comes through the Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organisation.

This support will include health and medical care; food, water, sanitation, and shelter assistance, the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka said on Thursday.

With this assistance, Japan has contributed $156 million to humanitarian assistance in Cox's Bazar since August 2017.