Japan announces $1m emergency aid for Rohingya camp fire victims

Japan has decided to extend emergency support of around $1 million for the victims and survivors of the Rohingya camp fire in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.
The aid comes through the Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organisation.
This support will include health and medical care; food, water, sanitation, and shelter assistance, the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka said on Thursday.
With this assistance, Japan has contributed $156 million to humanitarian assistance in Cox's Bazar since August 2017.
On 22 March, at least 15 people were killed in a massive fire that swept through Balukahli Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.
Tens of thousands were left homeless in Cox's Bazar after fleeing the blaze. Aid groups estimate that around 40,500 and 50,000 people have been hit hard by the fire.