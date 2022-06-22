Japan keen to seize opportunity to build 2nd Padma Bridge

The envoy said right now the Japanese government’s position is “We should seize the opportunity to offer our cooperation (in building the second Padma Bridge) to the government of Bangladesh”.

“I am sure that it (Padma Bridge) is going to be very impactful, successful ... so the second Padma Bridge will be a reality,” he said.

Ito further said whenever there is a possible participation to do quality infrastructure in Bangladesh, Tokyo remains ready to provide good technology while Japan so far provided assistance to build 134 small and large bridges all over Bangladesh.

“This (Padma Bridge) is a wonderful milestone of the development journey of Bangladesh as it has been done on its (Bangladesh’s) own initiative and funding,” he said while extending his heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Bangladesh for completion of the Padma Bridge.