Japan stresses more people-to-people cultural bond with Bangladesh

The ambassador said there is a strong interest among the young students in Bangladesh about Japan and its language and culture.
He urged the BIA to continue playing its role to further promote the friendship through better understanding of Japanese culture.
“I hope the activities of BIA will further be increased. We will be very happy to provide further moral support to BIA,” said the envoy.
Life patron and BIA founder professor AKM Moazzem Hussain, life patron and BIA CEO Masud Karim, BIA President Shahinoor Baby and BIA Assistant General Secretary Salma Akter, among others, were present.
Apart from Ikebana demonstration on stage, a short documentary on Ikebana in Bangladesh was screened at the function which was hosted marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan.
Appreciating IBA’s activities, the Japanese envoy said he is happy to know that the BIA is teaching young students Ikebana.