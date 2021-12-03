Bangladesh

Rohingya Repatriation

Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures

UNB
Dhaka
Rohingya camp
Rohingya campFile photo

Japan has assured Bangladesh that it will encourage Myanmar to take “concrete measures” to resolve the present situation for early start of the repatriation process of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Japan has also assured Bangladesh of extending support to assist Bangladesh’s efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi conveyed the message to his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in a recent letter, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and Bhasan Char island.

The Japanese foreign minister said his country will continue to work to create an environment conducive to the “safe, voluntary and dignified” repatriation of the Rohingyas.

He said Bangladesh and Japan are tied with a strong bond based on the spirit of confidence, cooperation and mutual benefit as symbolized by the resemblance of two countries national flags since the independence of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

The Japanese foreign minister said he would like to further strengthen this traditional friendship on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.

Earlier, foreign minister Momen sent a letter to his new Japanese counterpart congratulating him on his appointment as the foreign minister of Japan.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement