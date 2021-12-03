Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and Bhasan Char island.
The Japanese foreign minister said his country will continue to work to create an environment conducive to the “safe, voluntary and dignified” repatriation of the Rohingyas.
He said Bangladesh and Japan are tied with a strong bond based on the spirit of confidence, cooperation and mutual benefit as symbolized by the resemblance of two countries national flags since the independence of Bangladesh.
The Japanese foreign minister said he would like to further strengthen this traditional friendship on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.
Earlier, foreign minister Momen sent a letter to his new Japanese counterpart congratulating him on his appointment as the foreign minister of Japan.