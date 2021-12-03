Japan to encourage Myanmar to take concrete measures

Japan has assured Bangladesh that it will encourage Myanmar to take “concrete measures” to resolve the present situation for early start of the repatriation process of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Japan has also assured Bangladesh of extending support to assist Bangladesh’s efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi conveyed the message to his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in a recent letter, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.