Japan to send 2.9m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Bangladesh: Envoy

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said Japan will send 2.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh soon, reports UNB.

“Japan will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid19,” he tweeted, confirming vaccine supply to Bangladesh under COVAX facility.

The Japanese ambassador said his foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi has already made an announcement that 15 countries in the region will be provided with 11 million doses in total under the COVAX facilities.