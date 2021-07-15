Japan to send 2.9m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for Bangladesh: Envoy

Earlier, on Tuesday, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen indicated that the country will soon receive a large number of vaccine doses from a number of sources including under the COVAX facility.
Bangladesh Mission in Geneva has conveyed that Bangladesh will receive three million doses of Moderna vaccine under the COVAX facility, Momen said, adding that the shipment is ready.
Bangladesh has already received 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses under the COVAX facility, said the foreign minister.
Momen will have a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister in Tashkent and China is likely to give another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift to Bangladesh. Bangladesh has already received 1.1 million (11 lakh) doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China as a gift.
Momen said Bangladesh will receive one million doses of vaccine from the European Union. In August, Bangladesh will receive 620,000 doses of vaccine under the COVAX facility.
Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh is in a good position now as they have made a line up for receiving vaccine doses from a number of sources.
He said there will be no vaccine crisis and the vaccination programme will continue uninterruptedly.