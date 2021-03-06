Japan to work towards early repatriation of Rohingyas: Envoy

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said Japan will work towards early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, reports UNB.

He made the remarks during a recent joint visit to Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps with Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh and US ambassador to Bangladesh.



Ambassador Naoki said they had this joint mission with an intention to further promote their support for the government of Bangladesh and strengthen cooperation with international organisations and NGOs.



