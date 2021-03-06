Japan to work towards early repatriation of Rohingyas: Envoy

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said Japan will work towards early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, reports UNB.
He made the remarks during a recent joint visit to Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps with Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh and US ambassador to Bangladesh.
Ambassador Naoki said they had this joint mission with an intention to further promote their support for the government of Bangladesh and strengthen cooperation with international organisations and NGOs.
He said they strongly hope that a comprehensive service delivery, including education, will restart soon as the coronavirus situation is improving.
Australia, Japan and the United States have reiterated their strong collaboration between international partners and the strength of their ongoing commitment to resolving the Rohingya crisis.
The countries laid emphasis on creating the conditions that allow for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.
A delegation, including the Australian high commissioner and ambassadors of Japan and the United States, met Bangladeshi government officials and international agencies assisting host communities and Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar to reiterate their unwavering support for Bangladesh's refugee response.
During the 3-4 March visit, the delegation also visited a disaster preparedness project, food programmes, a learning centre, a health facility, and spoke with community health volunteers about their role in the Covid-19 response in the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.