Japanese daughters to live with Bangladeshi father: HC

The court said the mother will be able to meet her children at any other time at her own expense. The father will have to arrange virtual meeting of the mother and her two daughters twice on every holiday.
Apart from these, Imran Sharif will have to give Taka 1 million to his estranged wife within next seven days as cost of her recent visits to Bangladesh.
The High Court on 31 August ordered Sharif Imran and Nakano Eriko to live at a Gulshan flat together for 15 days with their two daughters. The court had asked Department of Social Services to look over the matter and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is being asked to ensure the safety of this family.
The court finally came up with its order as the estranged couple failed to reach a consensus on where and with whom their two daughters Makano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Makano Laila Lina, 9, will live, in spite of repeated instructions from the court.
"We want the two children to live in a family atmosphere. Please both of you think positively," the court had said during the hearing.
Nakano Eriko filed the writ on 19 August, pleading for the High Court directions to get back her two daughters from their father Sharif Imran.
The High Court on 23 August, asked the authorities concerned to keep the two children at the Tejgaon Victim Support Centre in a good environment. The High Court had allowed their parents to visit them at the centre.