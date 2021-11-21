Japanese daughters to live with Bangladeshi father: HC

The High Court after prolonged hearing on the matter of custody of two children of Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif and Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano, today said the daughters will live with their father in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

The court in its order today said Eriko will be allowed to live with her daughters Makano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Makano Laila Lina, 9, thrice a year and 10 days on each visit exclusively and Imran Sharif will bear the expenses of her visits.

The High Court division bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard.