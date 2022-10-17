Work together to save country from famine, food crisis: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to work together in growing more food bringing every inch of lands under cultivation to protect Bangladesh from the possible global famine or food crisis against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I again request you all not to waste food and increase food production. Bring every inch of lands under cultivation. Protect Bangladesh from possible famine and food deficit-like situations. I believe it is definitely possible with efforts from all," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a function marking the World Food Day-2022 organised by the Agriculture Ministry at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.