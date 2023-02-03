Declaration to be made during visit of its Foreign Minister

She said Argentine foreign minister Santiago Andres Cafiero’s upcoming visit to Dhaka is part of Bangladesh’s efforts to diversify and deepen its relations with Latin American countries.

Sabrin said that a fact-finding mission worked back in 2009 to explore opportunities in Latin American countries.

The Argentine foreign minister is likely to visit Bangladesh on 27 February, she added.

The spokesperson said the Argentine foreign minister will meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and the leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries during his stay in Bangladesh.