Seven arrested over attack on Hero Alom: DB

Police have arrested seven people in a case filed over the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom who was a MP candidate in the by-elections to Dhaka-17 constituency.
They have been arrested after scrutinising CCTV camera footage and photographs.
The arrested people have been handed over to Banani police station, said DB additional commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid.
He made the disclosure at a press conference at DMP public relations and media centre on Tuesday.
A source in the police said the arrested people are -- Sanowar Gazi, 28, Biplob Hossain, 31, Mehedi, 27, Mozahid, 27, Ashik, 24, Ridhoy, 24, and Syed Mollah, 25.
Harun Or Rashid said the election was held in a peaceful manner throughout the day. At the end of the day an isolated incident took place, he said, adding that the incident took place within 3 to 4 minutes. Some of the suspects have been arrested while some other names have been identified and an investigation is going on.
None of the people involved in the attack will be spared no matter which political party they belong to, Harun Or Rashid said adding, “We are investigating the incident and trying to find out whether there was members of any other party among the people wearing the badge of a certain party.”
This police official said the law enforcement members visited the office of Hero Alom and requested him to file a case, but he left his office before the arrival of the police.
Harun Or Rashid said, “Flanked by 50-60 people, Hero Alam visited the Banani Bidyaniketan School and College polling centre. When police had talked to him he said voting is taking place fairly. Later in 3:00 pm, he went to the Banani Bidyaniketan centre with more people. We saw in the CCTV footage that Hero Alom is trying to assault someone and police took control of situation later.”
Meanwhile, Banani police station officer-in-charge Mostafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo the followers of Hero Alom have come to the police station and legal action will be taken once they files a case.
The by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency (Gulshan, Banani and Dhaka Cantonment) was held on Monday. Unofficial results show Awami League’s Muhammad Ali Arafat aka Muhammad A Arafat won the by-polls since there was no strong opponent against this party.
Among other candidates, Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom, who is from Bogura, contested the by-polls independently. Hero Alom is known face across the country through his performance in music video. He also contested the by-polls in Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) constituency in February this year, but conceded defeat to the Grand Alliance candidate and Jatiya Party leader AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen by a small margin of 834 votes.
On Monday, Hero Alom went to visit the Banani Bidyaniketan centre at around 3:15 pm during the voting. At that time, activists and supporters of the 'boat' symbol started hurling abuses at Hero Alom and asked him to leave the centre. As the situation got tensed, on-duty police members escorted Hero Alom outside the centre.
Having been chased from the inside of the centre, as he came outside, the supporters of the boat candidate then beat the independent candidate of the Dhaka-17 constituency Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom on the street.