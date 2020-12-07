JnU increases security at the sculpture premises

Security has been beefed up at the sculpture premises of Jagannath University following the vandalism of a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.
JnU proctor Mostafa Kamal on Sunday said campus security personnel as well as policemen are deployed at the sculpture premises to ensure security.
He said policemen on duty at the campus have been stationed at the sculpture premises 24 hours a day since last Saturday.
The authorities also provided security to the portrait of Bangabandhu next to the main gate.
Meanwhile, the High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure the security of all sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.
The HC bench of justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order and asked the cabinet division secretary to implement the order.