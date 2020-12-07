JnU increases security at the sculpture premises



Security has been beefed up at the sculpture premises of Jagannath University following the vandalism of a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

JnU proctor Mostafa Kamal on Sunday said campus security personnel as well as policemen are deployed at the sculpture premises to ensure security.

He said policemen on duty at the campus have been stationed at the sculpture premises 24 hours a day since last Saturday.