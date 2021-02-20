Joe Biden for deepening ties with Bangladesh

US president Joe Biden has welcomed the new Bangladesh ambassador to the United States and expressed his government’s desire to advance common goals and deepen the strong and abiding friendship between the two countries.
President Biden made the remarks in an acceptance letter signed on 17 February, reports news agency UNB.
The US president formally accepted credentials of M Shahidul Islam as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bangladesh to the United States.
Due to the exigencies of Covid-19 pandemic, the US government did not organise the traditional ceremony for in-person submission of the credentials to the president, said the Bangladesh Embassy in the US on Saturday.
The formal acceptance of the credentials by the president was done in a ‘paper-based’ process.