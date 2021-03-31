John Kerry scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 9 April: Foreign minister

John Kerry, the United States’ special presidential envoy for Climate, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 9 April on a daylong visit, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.

Kerry will invite prime minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the "Leaders’ Summit on Climate" to be held on 22 and 23 April, Momen said. US president Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to that summit, reports UNB.