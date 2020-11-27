Journalist Humayun Sadek dies

Senior journalist and permanent member of Jatiya Press Club Humayun Sadek Chowdhury passed away on Thursday. He was 60.

He was suffering from fever for the last few days and breathed his last while being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

He will be buried at his family graveyard in Boilchhari village of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram on Friday after Jum’a prayers.

Humayun Sadek Chowdhury was the former news editor of Daily Arthaniti Pratidin.

Press Club president Saiful Alam and general secretary Farida Yasmin expressed deep shock at the death of the senior journalist.