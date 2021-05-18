Journalist Rozina Islam produced to court

Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam has been produced before Chief Metropolitan Megistrate Court at around 11:00am on Tuesday.
Police said they sought five-day remand for her and the remand hearing has already started.
Earlier around 8:00am, Rozina Islam was taken to the CMM court from Shahbagh police station.
Rozina’s husband Monirul Islam said Rozina was kept at the custody of the court at that time.
Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam was detained at the health ministry on Monday for over five hours and harassed when she went there to carry out her profession duties. At one point she fell ill. Later police took her to the Shahbagh police station and filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act. She has been shown arrested under this case.
Large numbers of journalists gathered first in front of the secretariat in the afternoon and then in front of Shahbagh at night, protesting against the arrest. National and international organisations,
Amnesty International, CPJ Asia, South Asian Women in Media (SAWM), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Ain o Shalish Kendra also condemned the harassment of Rozina.