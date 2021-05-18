Journalist Rozina Islam taken to court

Journalist Rozina Islam has been taken from the Shahbagh police station to the CMM court in Old Dhaka at around 8:00am today, Tuesday. Rozina Islam’s husband Munirul Islam said she has been kept in court custody.

When senior reporter of Prothom Alo, Rozina Islam, went to the health ministry on Monday to carry out her profession duties, she was detained there for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30pm the police took her to the Shahbagh police station. At 11:45pm they said that a case had been filed against her under the Official Secrets Act. She has been shown arrested under this case.

Large numbers of journalists gathered first in front of the secretariat in the afternoon and then in front of Shahbagh at night, protesting against the incident. National and international organisations, including Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Amnesty International, have issued statements condemning the incident. Social media has also been flooded with protests from journalists and people from all walks of life.