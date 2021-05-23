Journalist Rozina's bail: What transpired in court

The court today (Sunday) granted the bail order to Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam, who was behind bars in a case filed under the Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act.

She was granted bail on condition of a Tk 5,000 bond and surrendering her passport.

During the hearing, chief public prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court the case is very sensitive and if the accused surrenders her passport to the court, then the prosecution will have no objection to granting her a bail.

Later Rozina Islam’s counsel Ehsanul Haque Shomaji said, “We have no objection to the conditions brought by the prosecution.”