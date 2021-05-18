Journalists boycott health ministry press briefing in protest

Journalists of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) and Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum (BHRF) boycotted a press briefing called by health ministry in protest of harassing and arresting senior reporter of Prothom Alo Rozina Islam.
General secretary of BSRF Shameem Ahmed called for the boycott after the journalists gathered to cover the briefing.
Shameem Ahmed announced this when the additional secretary Kazi Jebunnesa along with several officials arrived for the briefing.
Shameem Ahmed said, journalists repeatedly made an effort to get comments from the health secretary on Monday while Rozina Islam was being harassed, but they failed.
The journalists left the conference hall after the announcement of Shameem Ahmed. He also said, the BSRF executive committee would decide the future course of action in an urgent meeting as Rozina Islam is also a member of BSRF.
Earlier, Rozina Islam went to the health ministry in the secretariat on professional purposes. There the officials of the ministry detained her in a room around 03.00pm. At one point Rozina fell sick.
Later around 08.30pm, the senior journalist was handed over to the police of Shahbagh police station. Police took Rozina Islam to the Shahbagh police station around 09.00pm.
Journalists from different media outlets staged a protest in front of the secretariat at first. Later, they moved to the Shahbagh police station and chanted slogans in protest.
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York-based organisation working on the rights of journalists worldwide, expressed deep concern over the incident in a tweet. Rozina went to the secretariat only to carry out her professional duty. The organisation urged her immediate release. CPJ also used a photo showing Rozina lying on the floor after falling sick while in detention at the secretariat in their tweet.