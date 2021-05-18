Journalists boycott health ministry press briefing in protest

Journalists of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) and Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum (BHRF) boycotted a press briefing called by health ministry in protest of harassing and arresting senior reporter of Prothom Alo Rozina Islam.

General secretary of BSRF Shameem Ahmed called for the boycott after the journalists gathered to cover the briefing.

Shameem Ahmed announced this when the additional secretary Kazi Jebunnesa along with several officials arrived for the briefing.

Shameem Ahmed said, journalists repeatedly made an effort to get comments from the health secretary on Monday while Rozina Islam was being harassed, but they failed.