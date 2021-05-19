Journalists demand Rozina’s release, punishment of harassers

Journalists on Wednesday formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club demanding unconditional release of journalist Rozina Islam and punishment of those involved in harassing her at the secretariat, reports UNB.

Dhaka Reporters Unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist, Barishal Divisional Journalist Association, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum, Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association and other organisations joined the human chain around 11:00 am.

They also demanded withdrawal of false case filed against Rozina.



Besides, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) held a protest rally in front of its office demanding the same.



Rozina, senior journalist of Prothom Alo, was handed over to police on Monday night after being held at the secretariat for over five hours.