Joy says he doesn't want hypocritical statements of embassies on freedom of speech

For all of those who complain about Bangladesh Digital Security Act, in the US the government lets private companies dictate, he said.



"In Bangladesh we believe that it should not be up to private companies, but up to the courts to decide," Joy mentioned.



Twitter banned president Donald Trump's account Friday, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence" following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on Wednesday, reports AP on Saturday.



Twitter has long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviors.



