Two more dengue patients die, death toll rises to 58

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two more dengue patient died in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 58, reports UNB.

Besides, 568 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions raising the death toll in the divisions to 28 and 25 respectively.

The dengue death toll in Barishal division remained unchanged at 5.

Of the new patients, 360 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 208 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 2,210 dengue patients, including 1,660 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

So far, the directorate has recorded 17, 295 dengue cases and 15,027 recoveries this year.

