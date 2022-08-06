Fuel prices still lower than neighbouring countries even after hike: Hasan Mahmud

Even after the latest hike in fuel prices in Bangladesh it is equal to India and comparatively lower than the other neighbouring countries, information minister Hasan Mahmud said on Saturday.

He made the remark Saturday at a seminar marking Sheikh Kamal’s 73rd birth anniversary at Dhaka University, UNB reports.

Hasan Mahmud said the government provided a subsidy of Tk 530 billion dollar in fuel and power sector in the last fiscal year.

“The neighbouring countries have not provided any such subsidy and as a result they had to raise the fuel prices long before Bangladesh,” he added.