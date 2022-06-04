JS goes into budget session Sunday

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) goes into its budget session for fiscal year 2022-23 Sunday.

President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution on 18 May.

The session, also the 18th one of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, will begin at 5:00pm at the parliament room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The tenure of the session will be determined in a meeting of the JS's business advisory committee to be held Sunday with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.