JS goes into budget session Sunday

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to place the national budget for FY2022-23 (FY23) in the parliament on 9 June. This will be the fourth budget presented by the current finance minister.
Earlier on 17 May, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved a Taka 2,46,066.09 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for FY23 giving highest allocation to the transport and communication sector alongside putting priority on ensuring optimum utilization of public fund through checking misuse.
NEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.
Out of the original ADP outlay of Taka 2,46,066.09 crore, Taka 1,53,066.09 crore will come from the local sources while the rest of Taka 93,000 crore as project assistance.
However, considering an allocation of Taka 9,937.18 crore against the autonomous bodies and corporations, the overall ADP allocation for the next fiscal reached Taka 2,56,003.27 crore.