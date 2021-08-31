JS session begins Wednesday afternoon

The 14th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 5 pm tomorrow at the Parliament Complex at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Earlier, president M Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 (1) of the constitution, it added.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session.