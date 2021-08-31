JS session begins Wednesday afternoon

There is an obligation, according to the Constitution, to convene the parliament session within 60 days gap after the end of a session.
The thirteenth (budget) session of the parliament was prorogued on 3 July, starting on 2 June.
The thirteenth session placed and passed the national budget for the 2021-22 fiscal within the 12 working days.
A total of 15.32 hours discussion took place on the budgetary allocation with the participation of 85 lawmakers both from the members of the treasury and the opposition benches.
Seven government bills were passed in the last session, the JS secretariat spokesman said.
He hinted that due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming JS session will be held on a limited scale with the presence of very few MPs like previous two sessions.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a restriction on carrying all kinds of weapons, explosives, other harmful and polluting substances and holding any kind of rallies, processions, demonstrations at the vicinities of the Parliament Complex from Tuesday's midnight to the end of the sittings of the JS session.
An official release, signed by the DMP commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, said the ban will be imposed from Mohakhali Crossing of Mymensingh Road to Banglamotor Intersection via Old Airport, from West of Banglamotor Link Road to SARRC Fountain of Hotel Sonargaon Road, from the eastern end of Panthapath to the intersection of Green Road and Farmgate, from Shyamoli Intersection of Mirpur Road to Dhanmondi-16 (Old-27) Number Road’s intersection, from the intersection of Rokeya Sarani to the old Ninth Division (Airplane) crossing via Parjaton Intersection of the Bijoy Sarani, From the eastern end of Indira Road to the western end of the Manik Mia Avenue, the reserved area of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and streets surrounded within this boundary.
This restriction would continue till the end of the JS session, it added.