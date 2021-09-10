JS Speaker discusses best parliamentary practices with Indian counterpart

Birla and Chaudhury exchanged pleasantries on India’s Amrit Mahotsav and Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee year of Independence.
Taking to Twitter, Birla said, “Reiterated that India attaches great value to its relations with Bangladesh, discussed with Dr Sharmin several matters, such as best practices in two Parliaments, Covid-19 vaccination, Vaccine Maitri programme, women empowerment, capacity building of MPs.”
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is leading the Bangladesh Parliamentary delegation in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna, Austria organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.