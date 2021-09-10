JS Speaker discusses best parliamentary practices with Indian counterpart

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hold a meeting during the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments (5WCSP) in Vienna on Thursday, reports Indian news agency ANI.

The two Speakers discussed best practices in two parliaments, Covid-19 vaccination, Vaccine Maitri programme, women empowerment, and capacity building of MPs.