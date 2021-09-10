Bangladesh

JS Speaker discusses best parliamentary practices with Indian counterpart

Prothom Alo English Desk
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and India’s Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla during the ongoing 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna on 9 September 2021
ANI

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hold a meeting during the Fifth World Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments (5WCSP) in Vienna on Thursday, reports Indian news agency ANI.

The two Speakers discussed best practices in two parliaments, Covid-19 vaccination, Vaccine Maitri programme, women empowerment, and capacity building of MPs.

Birla and Chaudhury exchanged pleasantries on India’s Amrit Mahotsav and Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee year of Independence.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, “Reiterated that India attaches great value to its relations with Bangladesh, discussed with Dr Sharmin several matters, such as best practices in two Parliaments, Covid-19 vaccination, Vaccine Maitri programme, women empowerment, capacity building of MPs.”

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is leading the Bangladesh Parliamentary delegation in the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) in Vienna, Austria organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.

