JSI calls for proposals from local firms on developing TrMIS

JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc. (JSI), under the USAID-funded Tuberculosis Implementation Framework Agreement (TIFA) project, calls for proposals from Bangladeshi IT firms to develop a training management information system (TrMIS).

The TrMIS will track tuberculosis (TB) training sessions conducted in Bangladesh for health officials who provide TB service delivery.

The data will be used to identify training gaps and inform training priorities, says a press release.