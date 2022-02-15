JSI calls for proposals from local firms on developing TrMIS

The TrMIS must be linked to other key health systems databases such as the human resources database.
Successful proposals should address 4 key components such as conducting a system requirement specifications (SRS) assessment, developing a TrMIS, providing training and capacity development on the system and complete a handover of the system to the National TB Control Program (NTP), and providing 12 months of ongoing maintenance and technical support of the system, the press release adds.
Questions from respondents should be submitted in English by 27 February and deadline for submission of applications is 6:00pm on 13 March.
For details, see “Request for proposals for IT firms procurement in Bangladesh” on this website.
JCI or John Snow, Inc. is a public health research and consulting firm in the United States and around the world.