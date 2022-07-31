Bangladesh

Sufiur Rahman new permanent representative to UN offices in Geneva

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has decided to appoint Mohammad Sufiur Rahman as the next permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices in Geneva and ambassador of Bangladesh to Switzerland, says a press release of the foreign ministry on Sunday.

He is currently serving as the Bangladesh high commissioner to Australia.

Sufiur Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to 9th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre.

Sufiur Rahman served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions abroad such as New Delhi, Geneva and Islamabad, the press release adds.

Sufiur also served as director at SAARC secretariat in Kathmandu.

Before Australia, Sufiur Rahman served as Bangladesh high commissioner to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar.

Mohammad Sufiur Rahman did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). He also completed MBA from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

