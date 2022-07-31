Sufiur Rahman new permanent representative to UN offices in Geneva

Sufiur Rahman served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions abroad such as New Delhi, Geneva and Islamabad, the press release adds.
Sufiur also served as director at SAARC secretariat in Kathmandu.
Before Australia, Sufiur Rahman served as Bangladesh high commissioner to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar.
Mohammad Sufiur Rahman did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). He also completed MBA from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.