JU student falls off dorm roof and dies

Amit was a student of botany department under the 2015-16 session (45th batch), the acting proctor said, adding that he was from Khulna.

According to the hall authorities, Amit went to the roof of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall to bathe in the rain around 2pm and slipped off the top of five-storey building.

Sensing the mishap, several fellow students rushed to the spot and took him to the university medical center after rescue.