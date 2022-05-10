Bangladesh

JU student falls off dorm roof and dies

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Amit Kumar Biswas
Amit Kumar BiswasPhoto: collected

A student of Jahangirnagar University has died after falling off the roof of his dormitory building.

ASM Feroz-ul-Hasan, the acting proctor of the university, confirmed the information, saying that the student– Amit Kumar Biswas -- succumbed to his injuries at the incentive care unit (ICU) of Enam Medical College Hospital around 5:15pm.

Amit was a student of botany department under the 2015-16 session (45th batch), the acting proctor said, adding that he was from Khulna.

According to the hall authorities, Amit went to the roof of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall to bathe in the rain around 2pm and slipped off the top of five-storey building.

Sensing the mishap, several fellow students rushed to the spot and took him to the university medical center after rescue.

Later, he was taken to the Enam Medical College Hospital for better treatment. But he lost his battle for life after being taken to the ICU.

Sohel Ahmed, the provost of Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall, mourned the death and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

Proctor Feroz-ul-Hasan said the university administration would extend all necessary assistance until the last rites of Amit.

