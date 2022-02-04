Judiciary last resort for justice seekers, President to CJ

Bangladesh

Newly appointed chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique pays a courtesy call on president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on 3 February 2022
The newly appointed chief justice of Bangladesh, Hasan Foez Siddique, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on president Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, reports UNB.

During the meeting, the chief justice briefed the president on various activities of the Supreme Court, especially the operation of virtual courts during Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Hasan also apprised the president of the steps taken to reduce the load of pending litigation.

Congratulating him, the president said that the judiciary has been the last resort for the people to get justice.

The judiciary must continue its efforts to ensure that people get justice without any harassment, he said.

President Hamid hoped that under the leadership of the new chief justice, the judiciary would be able to meet the expectations of the people through speedy execution of justice.

Secretary to the president’s office Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, press secretary to the president Md. Joynal Abedin and secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

