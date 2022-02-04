Judiciary last resort for justice seekers, President to CJ

Justice Hasan also apprised the president of the steps taken to reduce the load of pending litigation.
Congratulating him, the president said that the judiciary has been the last resort for the people to get justice.
The judiciary must continue its efforts to ensure that people get justice without any harassment, he said.
President Hamid hoped that under the leadership of the new chief justice, the judiciary would be able to meet the expectations of the people through speedy execution of justice.
Secretary to the president’s office Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, press secretary to the president Md. Joynal Abedin and secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.