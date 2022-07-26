Dengue death toll rises to eight

The latest death was reported from Cox’s Bazar district.
Among the deaths, five were reported from Cox’s Bazar and the other three were from Dhaka.
Of the new patients, 74 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka.
As many as 301 dengue patients, including 227 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,305 dengue cases and 1,996 recoveries so far.
Last year, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died.