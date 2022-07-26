Bangladesh

Dengue death toll rises to eight

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A dengue patient at a hospital
A dengue patient at a hospitalFile photo

Dengue claimed another life and 99 new patients were hospitalised with the viral infection in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports news agency UNB.

So far, the authorities have recorded eight deaths from the viral infection this year.

The latest death was reported from Cox’s Bazar district.

Among the deaths, five were reported from Cox’s Bazar and the other three were from Dhaka.

Of the new patients, 74 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka.

As many as 301 dengue patients, including 227 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,305 dengue cases and 1,996 recoveries so far.

Last year, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment