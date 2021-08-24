Justice Amir Hossain passes away

His namaj-e-janaza will be held on Supreme Court premises after Johr prayer.
Justice Hossain was born on 30 November in 1957 at Nikli in Kishoreganj district.
He was appointed as an assistant judge in the judicial department on 22 February in 1984 after completing LLB and LLM degree from Dhaka University.
Later, Hossain was promoted as district and sessions judge on 6 May, 2009. He was elevated as additional justice of the High Court Division on 12 February, 2015 while being a district judge of Gazipur. Later, he was appointed as a permanent judge on 12 February, 2017.
Amir Hossain was also appointed as a member of International Crimes Tribunal-1.
Justice Hossain had visited different countries including Australia, Switzerland, China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, France, United Kingdom, Canada and Netherlands.
Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain in a condolence message expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of justice Amir Hossain.
He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of justice Hossain.
In a separate condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.