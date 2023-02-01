CPI 2022: Disappointing global and Bangladesh performance   

In addition to scores and ranks, CPI 2022 also shows how corruption, conflict and insecurity are interrelated and feed each other, which creates a vicious circle. Corruption leads to deprivation, discrimination and injustice which create social tensions. By eroding trust and legitimacy of the Government, such tensions often lead to violent conflicts as in some lowest ranking countries.

Corruption-related protest movements are often violently suppressed by law enforcement institutions many of which are also affected by corruption. 130 countries have seen significant social protests since 2017, of which 42 percent were related to corruption. 80 per cent of the corruption-related protests happened in countries with CPI scores below 50. 82 per cent of the documented violent government responses against protesters also occurred in countries with CPI scores below 50. Some high-scoring countries also experienced such protests.

While some at the top of CPI 2022 have scored somewhat higher than 2021 like Denmark, Australia and US, or some maintained the same score as previous year, for majority the score worsened. Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Germany lost one point each, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands and Singapore two, Luxembourg four and UK lost five. Many high scoring countries have witnessed notable decline in their score not only compared to 2021 but also over longer term. During 2012-2022 Australia and Canada marked a ten-point decline, Sweden five, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and USA four, Finland, Luxembourg and New Zealand three, Belgium two, and Japan and UK one.