CPI 2022: Disappointing global and Bangladesh performance   

Trend analysis for 2012-2022 shows that Bangladesh has lost one point and Sri Lanka two. Afghanistan has gained sixteen points, Bhutan six, India four, Maldives four (2017-2022), Nepal seven and Pakistan unchanged. Bangladesh is the third lowest among 31 Asia-Pacific countries, better than only Afghanistan (24), Cambodia & Myanmar (23) and North Korea (17). If the current trend continues, Bangladesh faces the possibility of descending to the very bottom in South Asia.
Denmark, with a score of 90 has topped the list, followed by Finland and New Zealand (87), Norway and Singapore (84), Sweden (83), Switzerland (82), Netherlands (80), Germany (79), Ireland and Luxembourg (77), Hong Kong (76), Australia (75), Canada, Estonia, Iceland and Uruguay (74) and Belgium, Japan and UK (73).
The US score of 69 remains inconsistent with its perceived global influence. China (45) and Russia (28) continue to be low performers. Somalia scored the lowest global score of 12, followed by South Sudan and Syria (13), Venezuela (14), Yemen (16), Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, Libya, North Korea (17) and Chad, Comoros, Nicaragua and Turkmenistan (19).
In addition to scores and ranks, CPI 2022 also shows how corruption, conflict and insecurity are interrelated and feed each other, which creates a vicious circle. Corruption leads to deprivation, discrimination and injustice which create social tensions. By eroding trust and legitimacy of the Government, such tensions often lead to violent conflicts as in some lowest ranking countries.
Corruption-related protest movements are often violently suppressed by law enforcement institutions many of which are also affected by corruption. 130 countries have seen significant social protests since 2017, of which 42 percent were related to corruption. 80 per cent of the corruption-related protests happened in countries with CPI scores below 50. 82 per cent of the documented violent government responses against protesters also occurred in countries with CPI scores below 50. Some high-scoring countries also experienced such protests.
While some at the top of CPI 2022 have scored somewhat higher than 2021 like Denmark, Australia and US, or some maintained the same score as previous year, for majority the score worsened. Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and Germany lost one point each, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands and Singapore two, Luxembourg four and UK lost five. Many high scoring countries have witnessed notable decline in their score not only compared to 2021 but also over longer term. During 2012-2022 Australia and Canada marked a ten-point decline, Sweden five, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and USA four, Finland, Luxembourg and New Zealand three, Belgium two, and Japan and UK one.
Corruption also increases global injustice. Countries with high CPI scores welcome dirty money to allow the corrupt to accumulate wealth and invest in host economies which incentivize corruption at both ends of illicit financial flows.
The failure of high scorers to walk the talk is no justification for Bangladesh’s continued failure to improve. This time it is particularly frustrating because the CPI 2022 data period (November 2019-September 2022) was supposed to be one of zero tolerance against corruption. In reality it witnessed no concrete strategic action to translate the rhetoric into practice. Public sector corruption, often in collusion with private sector, deepened and widened around Covid response programmes, public contracting and distribution. The period also saw endless expose of money laundering with hardly any effective action.
Deficit of effectiveness of ACC and other relevant authorities to set examples of corruption being punishable especially for the ‘big fish’ continued together with weakening of state institutions by political and bureaucratic influence. Accountability procedures in public services continued to be ineffective while there were examples of backlash for action against corruption that sent out the wrong message that abuse of power, breach of integrity and violation of laws are protected, even rewarded. Political and government positions continue to be indiscriminately abused. No concrete measures were taken to salvage the banking sector ravaged by loan default, financial fraud and money laundering. Media and civil society space is under further intimidating surveillance, intolerance and reprisal for disclosure and reporting on corruption.
Looking forward, impunity must be challenged to effectively bring the corrupt, especially the powerful, to justice irrespective of status or identity. State institutions must be freed from partisan political and bureaucratic influence. Professional expertise, integrity and impartiality of ACC, public service, administration and law-enforcement agencies must be upgraded.
To salvage the banking sector institutional and legal provisions must be created with a particular focus on transparency and accountability. These include Common Reporting Standard for automatic sharing of data on financial transactions, beneficial ownership transparency, and mechanism to address conflict of interest.
Measures for robust disclosure of information, wider and deeper digitalization of public services and financial transactions can enhance the capacity to prevent and control corruption. The Government must realize that the other name for restriction of space for media and civil society is protection and promotion of corruption. A paradigm shift is needed in political and governmental culture to stop using political and public positions as license to abuse power.
Iftekharuzzaman is Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh.