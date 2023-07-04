Five dengue patients die in 24 hrs

A total of five dengue patients died and 678 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8:00 am Tuesday, reports BSS.
"During the period, a total of 429 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 249 were admitted to the different hospitals outside it," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
"This year, 61 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 269 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said. With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 9,871, the statement said, adding: "Some 8,141 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients."
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.
According to the DGHS data, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May 2023.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.