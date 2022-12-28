Bangladesh

PM unveils commemorative note on metro rail launch

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina with the commemorative Tk 50 note at the inauguration ceremony of the metro rail in Uttara, Dhaka on 28 December, 2022BSS

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative note of Tk 50, marking the launch of the country’s first ever metro rail, reports news agency BSS.

The PM unveiled the commemorative note at the inauguration ceremony of the metro rail at Diabari in the city’s Uttara.

The prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was also present at the event as special guest.

The note, which has a portrait of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on one side and the image of the metro rail on the other side, will be available for collectiong from Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office from 29 December and later from other branches, said the Bangladesh Bank (BB) earlier.

People will be able to buy the commemorative note of Taka 50 without envelop and Taka 100 with folder and envelope, according to BB.

