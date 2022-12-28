PM unveils commemorative note on metro rail launch

The prime minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was also present at the event as special guest.
The note, which has a portrait of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on one side and the image of the metro rail on the other side, will be available for collectiong from Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office from 29 December and later from other branches, said the Bangladesh Bank (BB) earlier.
People will be able to buy the commemorative note of Taka 50 without envelop and Taka 100 with folder and envelope, according to BB.