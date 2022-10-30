Two more die of dengue in 24 hrs

With this, the dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 82 and to four in Mymensingh division.
The death toll remained unchanged at 38 in Chattogram, at five in Barishal, at five in Khulna, and two in Rajshahi division. Of the new patients, 618 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 402 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,630 dengue patients, including 2,350 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The directorate has recorded 37,151 dengue cases and 33,385 recoveries so far this year.