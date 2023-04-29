DMP serves show cause notices to 46 officials for failing to attend an event

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has sent letters to 46 officials seeking explanation for failing to attend an Eid reunion. The show cause notices were served to 23 additional deputy commissioners (ADC) and 17 assistant commissioners (AC) of DMP.

The letters signed by DMP commissioner Khandakar Golam Faruque were sent to the police officials on Monday. Also, show cause notices were served ‘mistakenly’ to officials who were present at the function.

Several DMP officials said the Eid reunion event was arranged for the officials who did not get leave during Eid-ul-Fitr. The officials were sent text messages and called several times to be present at the event.

The letter issued by the DMP commissioner said the 46 officials were absent from the Eid reunion programme despite being asked. Such an act is unprofessional, against norms and tantamount to rejecting the orders of the seniors, said the letters, asking the officials to reply in writing within three days as to why departmental action would not be taken against them and why the their action would not be taken into account in their annual confidential reports (ACR),