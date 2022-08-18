Bangladesh reports one death, 170 Covid cases in 24 hrs

During the period, one patient died of Covid-19. As of Thursday, the death toll stands at 29,315, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.52 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 13.68 per cent.
The health directorate Thursday said a total of 334 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,952,838.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.